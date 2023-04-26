Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo headlines PFL 4 in June

Featherweights and light heavyweights will headline the upcoming PFL 4 card in June 8 at the OTE Arena in Atlanta.

The fights will serve as the next round of matchups for the 2023 season with scoring to determine who makes it into the playoffs starting later this year.

At the top of the card, Brendan Loughnane will headline another PFL card as he looks to secure his second straight featherweight championship after winning the $1 million prize in 2022. Loughnane already took out one-time UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes in his first fight of the season and now he’ll look to do the same to Jesus Pinedo.

Pinedo suffered a split decision loss in his PFL debut back in April but he’ll attempt to pull off the upset when facing Loughnane in June.

2023 PFL light heavyweight winner Rob Wilkinson will also return to action as he faces off with Will Fleury after both fighters picked up wins to start the season. Wilkinson got past UFC veteran Thiago Santos, which kept his winning streak at seven in a row while Fleury earned a victory over Krzysztof Jotko

Here’s the full PFL 4 card as is stands with the main card and prelims:

ESPN Card:

Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo

Robert Wilkinson vs. Will Fleury

Thiago Santos vs. Mohammed Fakhreddine

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Daniel Torres

Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei

ESPN+ Card:

Joshua Silveria vs. Delan Monte

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin

Krzystof Jotko vs. Ty Flores

Alejandro Flores vs. Marlon Moraes

Chris Wade vs. Ryoji Kudo

Abigail Montes vs. TBA Showcase

Alexei Pergande vs. TBA Showcase