 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry face-to-face, Salt Papi, Jared Gordon, and Chatri Sityodtong in studio

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by running down today’s lineup.

1:05 p.m.: YouTuber turned influencer boxing terror Salt Papi previews his May 13 match against Anthony Taylor.

1:30 p.m.: I answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry go face-to-face in a virtual showdown ahead of their BKFC 41 main event this Saturday.

2:50 p.m.: Jared Gordon discusses his no-contest against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71 and what’s next.

3:15 p.m.: ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong joins us in-studio to preview his promotion’s blockbuster May 5 debut on United States soil.

4:00 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting