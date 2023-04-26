The MMA Hour with Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry face-to-face, Salt Papi, Jared Gordon, and Chatri Sityodtong in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by running down today’s lineup.

1:05 p.m.: YouTuber turned influencer boxing terror Salt Papi previews his May 13 match against Anthony Taylor.

1:30 p.m.: I answer all your questions on the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry go face-to-face in a virtual showdown ahead of their BKFC 41 main event this Saturday.

2:50 p.m.: Jared Gordon discusses his no-contest against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71 and what’s next.

3:15 p.m.: ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong joins us in-studio to preview his promotion’s blockbuster May 5 debut on United States soil.

4:00 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals make our best bets for the combat sports weekend.

