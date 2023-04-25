UFC Vegas 72 loses Pete Rodriguez vs. Natan Levy, LFA champ steps up to face Josh Quinlan

UFC Vegas 72 is down to 11 fights after the rebooking of Pete Rodriguez vs. Natan Levy for a later fight card.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Rodriguez vs. Levy will now take place at UFC Charlotte on May 13. Rodriguez suffered an illness that forced the delay of the bout, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, an injury to Ange Loosa provides a springboard to DWCS vet and LFA welterweight champ Trey Waters, who will step in to face Josh Quinlan on the event’s main card. Quinlan comes into the bout after a successful octagon debut at UFC San Diego where he knocked out Jason Witt in the first round.

UFC Vegas 72 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN+. The event is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon.

The full fight card for UFC Vegas 72 now includes:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET)

Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4:00 p.m. ET)

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth