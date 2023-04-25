Nate Diaz claims self-defense in first statement regarding arrest warrant issued in New Orleans

Representatives for Nate Diaz have now responded to the arrest warrant issued for the UFC veteran after he was involved in an altercation outside a bar in New Orleans this past weekend.

The incident took place after a Misfits Boxing event with Diaz shown on video being confronted by a man later identified as Rodney Petersen, whose claim to fame is being a lookalike for social influencer Logan Paul. The video shows Diaz grabbing Petersen in a guillotine choke and then dropping him to the ground after the 34-year-old grappling and boxing enthusiast fell unconscious.

New Orleans Police later issued an arrest warrant for Diaz on second-degree battery charges.

“Nate’s attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans,” Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Multiple videos showed the melee that happened outside of a bar in New Orleans with reality TV star Chase DeMoor also allegedly involved after he had a separate incident with Diaz at the Misfits Boxing 6 card where Diaz’s longtime friend and teammate Chris Avila was competing.

Police eventually arrived and broke up the fighting on the street.

Petersen was treated for his injuries with police then issuing the arrest warrant for Diaz. Petersen later posted a video showing a gnarly head injury he allegedly suffered after falling to the ground during the altercation and he vowed revenge on Diaz.

Second-degree battery charges are considered a felony in Louisiana and carry a potential penalty of up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor” and/or up to a $2,000 fine.

There is no word yet when Diaz will surrender to New Orleans Police based on the arrest warrant.

Diaz, who left the UFC following the end of his contract in 2022, is currently slated to face Jake Paul in a boxing match in Dallas on Aug. 5.