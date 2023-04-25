Heck of a Morning: Should the UFC want Henry Cejudo to beat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288?

We’re coming off a mega-busy combat sports weekend with UFC, Bellator, boxing, and yes, influencer boxing galore. Sergei Pavlovich continued his run to a heavyweight title shot, Patchy Mix confirmed that he’s one of the best in the world at 135 pounds, Gervonta Davis won his highly anticipated match with Ryan Garcia, and Nate Diaz got into all kinds of trouble.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, guest host Alexander K. Lee reacts to the main event of UFC Vegas 71 and what could be next for Curtis Blaydes after falling short in another big opportunity. Additionally, topics include whether Garcia quit against Davis, if Blaydes has hit the end of the road in the UFC, the most disappointing what-could-have-been careers, whether the UFC should be rooting for Aljamain Sterling or Henry Cejudo to win the UFC 288 main event, the possibility of Bellator putting together grand prix tournaments for its flyweight and featherweight women, what’s the most exciting BKFC matchup this weekend, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.