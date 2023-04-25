Molly McCann set to face Julija Stoliarenko in UFC’s return to London

Molly McCann is heading back to the O2 Arena.

On Tuesday, the UFC announced that McCann will face Julija Stoliarenko in a flyweight bout for the promotion’s return to London on July 22.

The fight will be McCann’s first back since getting soundly defeated by Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281. Prior to that loss, “Meatball” had won three straight inside the octagon, including a Fight of the Night with Ji Yeon Kim and back-to-back spinning back elbow knockouts over Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy that earned her Performance of the Night bonuses. Both of those performances took place in front of a raucous crowd at the O2, and McCann will look to once again galvanize her countrymen with another spectacular showing.

Stoliarenko, meanwhile, has fallen on hard times lately, losing four of five since joining the UFC in 2020. The 30-year-old Lithuanian fighter hopes to retain her place in the UFC with a win over the beloved Liverpudlian.

McCann vs. Stoliarenko is the first announced bout for UFC London.