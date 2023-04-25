Conor McGregor documentary set to debut with 4-part series on Netflix next month

Conor McGregor will chronicle details about his career and comeback from a devastating broken leg in a new 4-part documentary series set to debut on Netflix on May 17.

The series titled McGregor Forever was produced by Religion of Sports and was directed by famed documentarian Gotham Chopra, who previously headed up films and TV series such as Tom vs. Time, which won a Sports Emmy for a behind the scenes look at Tom Brady as well as Shut Up and Dribble, a series centered around LeBron James and other athletes caught up in the growing web of cultural and political debates in the United States.

In the first clip released from the series, McGregor is still in his hospital bed after getting surgery to repair damage done from a devastating broken leg suffered in his most recent fight against Dustin Poirier. While he’s come a long way since that moment, McGregor states in the documentary that even he thought his career might be over after enduring that injury.

“I thought it was over as well,” McGregor said. “I thought it was over as well, that’s why I flipped into a different mode. It was the adrenaline as well and I know I would have came down but part of me was thinking, Jesus, imagine it was taken from me like that, I would be a different person and it was a bit scary, to be honest with you.

“But it’s McGregor forever. That’s it. It’s done. It’s McGregor forever and don’t you forget it.”

Each episode in the series will be one-hour long with behind-the-scenes footage from McGregor’s career as well as the aftermath from that broken leg as well as his rehabilitation.

“Conor is unlike anyone I’ve ever collaborated with,” Chopra said in a press release. “As one of his trainers described him, he’s an entirely unreasonable man and for that reason, he’s impossible not to watch and be fascinated by. Don’t look away, because I guarantee you, you will definitely miss something inexplicably wild.”

Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Audie Attar, Peter Berg, and Matt Goldberg serve as executive producers on the documentary, which will debut all parts on Netflix in May.