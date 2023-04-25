Jake Paul suggests KSI serve as backup for boxing match with Nate Diaz, Diaz responds

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul could be in trouble.

Over the weekend, Diaz made headlines for allegedly choking out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen in a Bourbon Street brawl that went viral. Things escalated for Diaz on Monday when the New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for the Stockton native for the charge of second degree battery, a felony that is punishable by up to eight years in prison, a $2,000 fine, or both.

Diaz is currently scheduled to face Paul in a boxing match in August, but his newfound legal troubles could get in the way, and so Paul and his influencer boxing rival KSI wasted no time in setting up a bout between themselves, should Diaz be unable to compete in August.

“Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May,” KSI tweeted.

“Great. I accept you as the backup opponent,” Paul responded. “Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed.”

Paul and KSI are the two most prominent names in influencer boxing and seemed to be on a collision course for later this year, after their fights with Diaz and Fournier respectively. And while Diaz has yet to comment on the New Orleans incident or the arrest warrant, the 38-year-old did respond to Paul and KSI’s public bargaining, suggesting they just go ahead and get on with it.

“Lol why Dont u to scared p****** just fight each other august I’ll fight someone who can really fight”

This is all likely to end up as nothing more than public posturing as Diaz and Paul have targeted one another for some time and a fight between the two remains one of the biggest bouts in combat sports. As of now, the bout is still scheduled to take place on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, in co-promotion between Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.