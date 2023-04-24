New Orleans police: Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery, arrest warrant issued

New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on suspicion of second-degree battery in the wake of a Bourbon Street brawl that went viral.

NOPD spokesperson Karen A. Boudrie confirmed the charge to MMA Fighting on Monday night but could not provide additional details on the warrant.

“There has been an arrest warrant issued — he is not in custody,” Boudrie said.

Diaz’s representative declined comment when reached by MMA Fighting.

Boudrie said NOPD issued the charge after gathering videos of the incident in which Diaz allegedly choked unconscious Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson amid a brawl that spilled out of a bar. Peterson later showed off a grisly head injury and vowed revenge on Diaz, who was in New Orleans to support teammate Chris Avila for a fight at Misfits Boxing 6.

Boudrie said Bourbon Street police were called to break up a large fight. One officer can be seen in the video trying to deescalate the brawl spilling out of the bar but missed a blond-haired man — identified as Peterson — falling back unconscious to the concrete.

Second-degree battery is a felony in Louisiana that is punishable by up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor,” a $2,000 fine or both.

The street brawl followed another altercation at the arena for the influencer boxing event when Diaz threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor, sparking a melee where security intervened.

Diaz, 38, is set to face Jake Paul in an August boxing match, his first appearance since leaving the UFC as a free agent.