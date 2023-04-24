Conor McGregor predicts Nate Diaz ‘slaps the head off of’ Jake Paul, Paul responds

Conor McGregor has his pick for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Speaking to Inside Fighting, McGregor gave an offhand prediction for the upcoming boxing bout between Paul and Diaz, which takes place Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. McGregor and Diaz shared the UFC octagon on two previous occasions, with Diaz winning the first fight by submission and McGregor taking the rematch by decision, so “The Notorious” has a good grasp of what Diaz is capable of.

McGregor likes Diaz’s chances of winning his pro boxing debut.

“I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off of him and I look forward to seeing it,” McGregor said.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Paul to see McGregor’s comment and respond. “The Problem Child” not only predicts that he will finish Diaz, but he offered to set up a boxing match with McGregor that would take place in Dublin.

“I’m a better boxer than you Conor and will do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “After Nate let’s box as the co-main event same night as Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you’re not your own boss you will hide behind [UFC President] Dana [White] or just drink the rest of your life away. August 5th you will see.”

Paul is coming off of the first setback of his boxing career, a decision loss to reality TV star Tommy Fury. McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, recently finished filming season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and is expected to fight Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout after the season airs.