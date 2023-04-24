Chase DeMoor dares Nate Diaz to spend 5 minutes in the cage with him after street brawl: ‘You’re soft’

Chase DeMoor talks a big game when it comes to Nate Diaz.

After embarrassing himself with an ugly disqualification loss this past Saturday at Misfits Boxing 6 in New Orleans, DeMoor continued to make headlines throughout the night as he later was involved in a melee with Diaz that saw the former UFC star throw a water bottle at DeMoor and then again ran into Diaz’s crew that evening during a street fight, where Diaz choked out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen.

On Sunday, DeMoor posted a video message for Diaz, showing off bruises that he allegedly suffered during the New Orleans street brawl.

Just a message to the new Charmin mascots, @NateDiaz209 can’t wait to watch you get retired. As for your goons. Bunch of wipes pic.twitter.com/a2TGycOucm — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) April 23, 2023

“This message is for Nate Diaz and all his boys,” DeMoor said. “As you can see, you guys finally put some damage on me. I didn’t take any damage in any of my boxing matches and you guys had to jump me in New Orleans. All of you guys who are in the UFC and MMA fighters and I had to fight your whole team off. You and your crew are the softest boys. All those kids on your team, I don’t know how they’re in the UFC or how they have any sort of winning record, you guys have pillows for hands, soft toilet paper for hands.

“You guys are a bunch of wipes and I can’t wait to watch Jake Paul unalive you August, whenever you guys are fighting, because I’ll be there and I’ll be there to handle all your goons too in case they get out of line.

Paul and Diaz meet in a boxing match on Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

DeMoor — a former Division-II collegiate football player who weighed in at 245.7 pounds for his boxing match — concluded his message with a challenge to Diaz, daring the MMA veteran to spend five minutes in the cage with him.

“Nate, if you’re watching this, get yourself locked in a cage with me for five minutes, I promise you I’m going to show you what that 40-pound difference feels like,” DeMoor said. “You’re soft. Jake, handle my light work.”

A reality TV star known for his appearances on Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, DeMoor is 0-2 as a pro boxer.