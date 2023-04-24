Ryan Garcia calls out ‘mole’ in camp for Gervonta Davis fight, suspected training partner responds

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis threw down in one of the year’s most hyped boxing bouts this past Saturday, but the drama isn’t over.

Though the two were cordial after Davis defeated Garcia via a wicked body shot knockout in the seventh round, Garcia now claims that there was a mole in his training camp ahead of the fight. Even stranger, the alleged mole — training partner Erdenebat Tsendbaatar — appears to have revealed himself on social media, responding to Garcia’s accusation with a pair of posts on Instagram.

Garcia addressed the controversy in his Instagram stories, writing, “Actually sad I had a mole in my camp. Like wtf that’s crazy but thank God it’s brought to light now.”

“Also, didn’t mean for that to come off as an excuse or anything,” he added. “I lost, period. I’ll come back but I’m just shocked that part of my team crossed me, someone close to me. Unbelievable. But it’s a testimony that you must be aware of everyone.”

Garcia did not name the mole, but Tsendbaatar shared a video on Instagram in which he claims that he caused an injury to Garcia’s body prior to the fight with Davis.

“King Ryan, in sparring I injured you with a body shot. Now you lost to ‘Tank.’ I am sorry. Are you OK?”

Tsendbaatar followed those comments with a post directly addressing Garcia’s mole accusations.

“Hey King Ryan, my bro,” Tsendbaatar wrote. “My last post I used Google translate. The translation was incorrect and confusing. My apologies. Who is mole? What are you talking about? I am not mole. I don’t even speak English. I don’t even like Tank. I will fight him and KO him in the future. During our sparring, I tried to help you and sparred Tank-style boxing.

“I was cheering for you to win against Tank. You are great boxer. But next time try to learn from sparring and hopefully you will not get hit by the same punch during the fight. Good luck to you and God bless.”

As Tsendbaatar, a 5-0 pro boxer who hails from Mongolia, pointed out himself English is not his first language and its unclear why he chose to address the claims in the manner that he has.

With the knockout loss, Garcia suffered the first setback of his pro career, falling to 23-1.