The MMA Hour with Max Holloway, Paulo Costa, Arnold Allen in-studio, Bobby Green, and Carl Frampton

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap an absolutely loaded weekend in combat sports.

1:45 p.m.: Bobby Green discusses his no-contest against Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71.

2:15 p.m.: Former boxing champ Carl Frampton looks back at Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia and talks the biggest news in the boxing world.

2:45 p.m.: Paulo Costa returns to discuss re-signing with the UFC, what’s next, and more.

3:15 p.m.: Arnold Allen joins us in-studio following his UFC Kansas City setback against Max Holloway to discuss what’s next for his career.

4:15 p.m.: Max Holloway looks back on his big win over Arnold Allen, his call to fight Chan Sung Jung next, and more.

4:40 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals break down our best bets from this past weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.