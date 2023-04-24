On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 71

Sergei Pavlovich destroyed Curtis Blaydes in the first round of their heavyweight main event battle in Las Vegas this past Saturday, which led to Pavlovich calling for a title shot against Jon Jones. While the fight could be interesting, it’s unlikely to happen, but that doesn’t mean Pavlovich can’t get a title fight in his next appearance.

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Pavlovich following his massive win at UFC Vegas 71, and explain why he probably won’t be facing Jones anytime soon. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Bruno Silva following his first-round finish of Brad Tavares in the middleweight co-main event, along with fellow winners Iasmin Lucindo, Jeremiah Wells, Montel Jackson, and more following the promotion’s latest card at the APEX.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.