Morning Report: Michael Bisping labels ‘piece of s***’ Vitor Belfort as ‘biggest cheat’ in combat sports history

Michael Bisping still doesn’t have anything nice to say about Vitor Belfort.

The always-outspoken Brit has never been shy to share what’s on his mind, especially during his fighting career. “The Count” made his feelings known when standing across from several opponents. One in particular that altered Bisping’s life as a whole was none other than Belfort.

There are several ways to cheat in any sport, whether in or out of the actual competition. For Belfort, his performance-enhancing drug (PED) use was no secret by the end of his yet-to-be-officially concluded 27-year MMA career. For all of the issues and controversies surrounding “The Phenom,” Bisping declares the Brazilian as the worst offender in all of combat sports.

“This guy is everyone’s favorite bible-basher, everyone’s favorite hypocrite, everyone’s favorite lecturer,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “The guy’s such a bloody piece of s*** it blows my mind, and he cost me to lose an eye. Yes, that’s right. I’m talking about Vitor ‘The Phenom Hypocrite’ Belfort. The former light heavyweight champion, the former heavyweight champion, the former middleweight contender, and the biggest known drug cheat in the history of the sport — alongside Wanderlei Silva.

“This guy is the biggest cheat in the history of combat sports. It’s all to do with the steroids mainly. Listen, we’re not putting a ball in a basket, we’re not trying to kick a ball into the back of the net, we’re trying to knock our opponents unconscious. If you’re knowingly taking steroids all the time then I’ve got no respect for you whatsoever. You’re not respecting the sport, you’re not respecting yourself, you’re not respecting your opponent. It’s dangerous, disgusting, and I’ve just got no respect for it whatsoever.”

Bisping, 44, and Belfort, 46, met inside the octagon a full decade ago in January 2013, headlining UFC on FX 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The matchup was Belfort’s first back at 185 pounds after his short-notice title shot at light heavyweight against Jon Jones where he suffered a fourth-round americana submission loss.

2013 was arguably Belfort’s best stretch of his career, reigning terror upon all three of his opponents with violent head kicks each, starting with Bisping. The second-round defeat was so brutal that Bisping suffered a detached retina and ultimately led to the loss of his eye as he continued his career up until November 2017, winning the UFC middleweight title along the way.

Happily retired and working as a UFC commentator, Bisping has shown no real signs of interest in competing again in any facet. “The Count” has revealed in recent years offers to box the likes of Jake Paul, but Belfort, on the other hand, has stepped into the ring since his 2018 UFC departure.

Belfort most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at Gamebred Boxing 4 earlier this month. In doing so, Bisping is confident his old foe is back to his old ways thanks to the lack of testing he has to undergo.

“25 years ago he burst onto the scene,” Bisping said. “It was obvious then. He had the body of a bloody triceratops. He looked like he was on so much steroids it was insane, but he continued to fight because in the early days, there was no testing for it and he did very well.

“Of course, it was to no one’s surprise when PRIDE came to America, Vitor Belfort fought Dan Henderson, and the athletic commission busted him. That was his first of many suspensions for taking illegal substances.

“He was taking so many steroids [when I fought him] that his ass probably glowed in the dark. It is what it is,” he continued. “I went down there to Brazil to fight the guy, I knew he was on steroids, but the fighter inside me, I still thought that I could beat him. That’s the arrogance that we have. I paid the ultimate price because I ended up losing an eyeball because of the head kick that he hit me with. Granted, a legal technique, but still, the force, I don’t think it would have been the same had he not been taking all that testosterone.”

What're the odds we end up seeing Bisping vs. Belfort 2 in boxing?

Thanks for reading!

