Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena in the works for UFC 290 in July

Welterweights Sean Brady and Jack Della Maddalena have agreed to meet at UFC 290, which is scheduled to take place July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Sunday following an initial report about the booking on Twitter.

Brady looks to bounce back from the first loss of his career after falling to Belal Muhammad this past October, which stopped his 15-fight unbeaten streak. Prior to that loss, Brady rattled off five straight wins in the UFC, including victories over Michael Chiesa and Jake Matthews.

As for Della Maddalena, the Contender Series veteran has looked unstoppable since joining the UFC roster, notching four straight wins and ending all of his fights by knockout or submission in the first round. Most recently, Della Maddalena dispatched Randy Brown with a rear-naked choke at UFC 284 in his native Perth, Australia.

Now Della Maddalena takes a step up in competition to battle Brady in a welterweight fight that joins the growing lineup at UFC 290, which also includes a pair of title fights as Alexander Volkanovski looks to unify the featherweight championship in a bout with Yair Rodriguez while Brandon Moreno puts his flyweight strap up for grabs against Alexandre Pantoja.