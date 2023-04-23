Video: Conor McGregor gives advice to Ryan Garcia after loss to Gervonta Davis: ‘I want to see it again with no rehydration clause’

Following his seventh-round stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis on Saturday, Ryan Garcia was greeted in his locker room by UFC superstar Conor McGregor who advised the 24-year-old to keep his head up.

Davis got the victory in the main event of the massive boxing card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Garcia shared the video of McGregor’s passionate speech on his Instagram page where “The Notorious” said he hopes to see the two fighters run it back with everything on an even playing field.

“He’s 1-0 on you, you’re the two biggest names in the division, I want to see it again,” McGregor told Garcia. “I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause. Seriously.

“All the respect in the world to you. You’re the future, you’re the future of this game, and I’m going to watch you all the way.”

The loss snapped Garcia’s 23-fight unbeaten streak, while Davis improved to 29-0 with an impressive 27 knockouts.