Logan Paul lookalike allegedly choked out by Nate Diaz shows grisly head injury, vows revenge

A man allegedly choked unconscious by Nate Diaz vowed revenge against the UFC star and showed off a grisly injury to the back of his head.

The man, identified online as TikTok user Rodney Petersen, said he was allegedly the victim of a chokehold after confronting Diaz during a street fight on Friday in New Orelans. Diaz choked the man unconscious, causing him to fall and bounce his head off the concrete.

Petersen’s resemblance to influencer turned boxer Logan Paul created a stir when video of the altercation surfaced. Peterson has previously poked fun at the confusion between he and his doppelganger on his social media. (MMA Fighting was unable to independently verify Petersen was the man seen in the street fight video.)

In a new video, a dazed Petersen curses Diaz and the apparent case of mistaken identity.

“So I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz,” he said. “But I’ll telling you what. I’m going to knock him the f*** out when I know he’s coming. You caught me off guard, dude. Did you think I was Logan? What the f***?”

The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…



[ Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] pic.twitter.com/X9YvM2NKbY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Another video of the altercation involving Diaz shows him fleeing what appears to be a bar fight that spilled out into the street. The altercation also appears to involve former footballer and reality star Chase DeMoor, who earlier on Friday was involved in another melee involving Diaz, who threw a water bottle at him at the Misfits Boxing 6 event on which his longtime teammate Chris Avila competed.

Diaz is set to face Logan Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, in an August boxing match. The bout is his first since leaving the UFC as a free agent. In the announcement of the fight, he said he will return to the MMA promotion after the Aug. 6 event.

The Paul brothers quickly released a video mocking Diaz’s street altercation.