Bobby Green erupts, storms out of presser after UFC Vegas 71 no-contest: ‘I need my money’

Bobby Green wasn’t in the mood to talk after his UFC Vegas 71 no-contest.

Green slammed the microphone down and stormed out of the event’s post-fight press conference after answering just one question in the aftermath of his disappointing fight against Jared Gordon, which initially looked to be a first-round knockout win for Green but was then ruled a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads.

“F*** it, we’re going to let some feelings out today,” Green said Saturday night at his post-fight press conference. “F*** this, f*** this, and f*** this. I get it, I get it, we f****** clashed heads. I was trying to go for an elbow and he kind of dipped his head and we kind of clashed, but he was still f****** moving. He was trying to put me into a f****** triangle.

“I fought the triangle s*** off and he was still moving fine. And that after, when I busted his ass, then he was f***** up. He was still straight [before that]. And they want to try to slide me out of my money — that’s what I’m mad about. I need my money, bro. I need my money.”

Welp, that might be the last time I ask Bobby Green about his feelings #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/BhFN6H1mh9 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) April 23, 2023

The fight-ending sequence began with Green charging inside, missing a left hand, and accidentally clashing heads with Gordon, who instantly tumbled to the canvas. Green then stood over Gordon and rained down a series of brutal punches that left him out cold.

That sequence can be watched below.

A clash of heads between Green and Gordon leads to a no contest. #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/UhLRbFn4oO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 23, 2023

Green, 36, briefly celebrated a result that would’ve snapped a two-fight losing streak and served as his first UFC win since Feb. 2022; however, upon replay review, referee Keith Peterson and representatives from the Nevada Athletic Commission deemed the fight to be a no-contest.

Gordon, 34, is no stranger to bad luck. The MMA veteran wound up on the wrong side of the one of the most controversial results of 2022 in his prior fight against Paddy Pimblett.

Yet after his latest stroke of misfortune, Gordon took it all in stride.

Man life is weird. I don’t know what to think…thank you for all the support though❤️ — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 23, 2023

“Man life is weird,” he tweeted post-fight. “I don’t know what to think…thank you for all the support though.”