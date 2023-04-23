Gervonta Davis hands Ryan Garcia first career loss with vicious body shot knockout

Gervonta Davis might be the new face of boxing.

“Tank” won his highly anticipated clash with Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) with an emphatic finish as he dropped Garcia with a left hand to the body in the seventh round. After a slight delay, Garcia was forced to take a knee from the body shot and was unable to answer referee Thomas Taylor’s 10-count.

The official result was Davis by knockout at 1:44 of Round 7.

Afterwards, Davis (29-0, 28 KOs) was asked about his pre-fight prediction in which he correctly called what round he would find the KO.

“It was me just trying to get into his head,” Davis said. “I really don’t know until I actually get in there with my opponent, but once I got in there with him, I felt skill-wise, it was on max.”

Davis was then asked if winning this battle of previously unbeaten boxers made him the face of the sport and he agreed wholeheartedly.

“I’m definitely the face of boxing,” Davis said. “Abso-f******-lutely.”

The fight started off evenly, with a slow pace in the first round that Garcia may have narrowly won. However, Davis asserted himself in Round 2 as he capitalized on a Garcia mistake and blasted him with a left hand for a clear-cut knockdown. It was just the second time in Garcia had been knocked down in his pro career.

Davis was bristling with confidence after that and for the next few rounds he continued his strategy of circling and firing left hands to Garcia’s body. Garcia showed flashes of offense, including a clean right hand in the sixth that woke Davis up. For the most part, Garcia was unable to disrupt Davis’ timing and the Davis was consistently landing the harder punches.

It was during an exchange in Round 7 that Davis landed a blink-and-you-missed-it left hand to the liver that sent Garcia to his first loss.

There was little protest from Garcia, who gave Davis respect and credit after the fight.

“He just caught me with a good shot,” Garcia said. “I don’t want to make no excuses in here. He caught me with a good shot and I just couldn’t recover, and that’s it, that’s all I’ve got to say. ... I’m not going to say nothing. I couldn’t breathe.”