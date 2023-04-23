 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Garcia said no mas’: Twitter reacts to Gervonta Davis stopping Ryan Garcia with body shot

By Steven Marrocco Updated
Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia - Fight Night Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

In a showdown of undefeated boxers in their prime, Gervonta Davis proved he was a cut above Ryan Garcia, landing a body shot in Round 7 that rendered Garcia unable to continue.

The official time was 1:44 of Round 7 as Garcia failed to answer the 10-count after taking the punch. Davis predicted he’d stop Garcia in the seventh round, and while the preceding six rounds were competitive, it only took one shot to bring the highly anticipated 136-pound catchweight fight to an end.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia.

