Davis vs. Garcia video: David Morrell Jr. leaves Yamaguchi Falcao face down on the canvas with wicked first-round knockout

David Morrell Jr. is making his case to be considered one of the best super middleweights in the world.

The reigning WBA (regular) champion defended his title in emphatic fashion, improving to 10-0 as a pro with a blistering first-round knockout of short-notice challenger Yamaguchi Falcao (24-2-1, 10 KOs).

Watch video of Morrell’s quick KO below.

.@OsvaryJ's power is nothing to be played with



He scores an emphatic round 1 KO of Falcao.



— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

From the outset, Morrell was the aggressor, throwing heavy punches at his veteran opponent. It didn’t take long for Morrell to land a hard right hand that wobbled Falcao, sending him to the ropes for a knockdown. Falcao answered the count, but was clearly in a bad way as Morrell immediately pressed the advantage on the reset.

A scrambled Falcao tried to tie up with Morrell to halt the onslaught, only to end up face down on the mat as Morrell broke through his defenses with a series of bombs, including the right hand that ended the fight 2:22 into the opening round.

Afterwards, Morrell called for a fight with undefeated WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs).