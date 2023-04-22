UFC Vegas 71 bonuses: Sergei Pavlovich cashes extra $50,000 for another quick knockout

All Sergei Pavlovich knows in the UFC is first-round knockouts and post-fight bonuses.

The fearsome Russian notched his sixth consecutive first-round knockout on Saturday night, demolishing Curtis Blaydes to move into title contention in the main event of UFC Vegas 71. Pavlovich also earned his fourth Performance of the Night bonus of his octagon run, cashing an extra $50,000 for his handiwork.

Pavlovich was ultimately one of four fighters who earned Performance of the Night bonuses at UFC Vegas 71, joining Bruno Silva, Christos Giagos, and Montel Jackson.

Silva scored a first-round knockout of Brad Tavares in the night’s co-main event, while Giagos and Jackson both scored first-round knockouts of Ricky Glenn and Rani Yahya, respectively, on the night’s undercard.

UFC Vegas 71 took place April 22 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.