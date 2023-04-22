Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Davis vs. Garcia took place April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Gervonta Davis (29-0) and Ryan Garcia (23-1) both brought undefeated records to the main event clash. The fight aired live on Showtime, DAZN, and PPV.com pay-per-view.

Catch all the video highlights below.

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

An arrival fit for a king. @RyanGarcia heads to the squared circle to face longtime rival Gervonta Davis



pic.twitter.com/nmr0gza7KJ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

You can feel the tension in @gervontaa's locker room. It's thick. It's hot. And it feels mean. The main event is next. #DavisGarcia, NOW on PPV—Buy NOW: https://t.co/IEvG1Mv0kC pic.twitter.com/C8XhbOpSM1 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) April 23, 2023

Tank pulls up in style @Gervontaa



Watch #DavisGarcia LIVE on PPV in the USA & Canada now.



Watch on DAZN as part of your regular subscription in selected international markets. pic.twitter.com/uhdh0hstt4 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 23, 2023

@RyanGarcia arrives



Watch #DavisGarcia LIVE on PPV in the USA & Canada now.



Watch on DAZN as part of your regular subscription in selected international markets. pic.twitter.com/oFPTyoJWLY — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 23, 2023

For more on Davis vs. Garcia, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

The main event is up next.

Ryan Garcia out first to a solemn entrance song, Spirit Lead Me by Ksalmz.

Gervonta Davis walks out with Chief Keef, who is performing Love Sosa on the way down to the ring.

Thomas Taylor our referee for this fight.

Round 1: Garcia with jabs to start, Davis keeping his distance. No punches from Davis through the first minute, he’s just eyeing Garcia and circling. Garcia cautiously closing the distance. There’s a jab from Davis. Davis not letting Garcia land that jab. Garcia flashes some hand speed, but Davis not biting. Garcia sneaks in a jab before the bell. Very little to score there.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Garcia.

Round 2: Garcia immediately takes the center again. He’s letting the hands go and Davis goes for a body lock to slow him down. Crowd buzzing already. Garcia chasing with that jab and Davis grabs hold again, referee warns him to quit it. Davis circling and still not throwing much. Short right inside, Davis complains that it was close to the back of his head, Garcia cracks him for his troubles. They break and there’s an exchange of punches, huge counter left by Davis drops Garcia! Garcia back up, but Davis smells blood. Davis misses with another left and goes back to waiting for his moment with Garcia in pursuit. We head to Round 3.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Davis. Overall, 19-18 Davis.

Round 3: Garcia back on the hunt, Davis confidently bouncing around the ring. Davis fires a counter left again. Garcia ducks a left hand, Davis gets a head lock and they quickly break it up. Garcia throws a left to the body. Davis reaches out with the left and touches Garcia. Davis starting to open up. Check left hook by Garcia. Davis loading up that left hand, Garcia staying defensive.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Davis. Overall, 29-27 Davis.

Round 4: Garcia trying to open up Davis’ defense with his jab. Garcia goes to the body. Davis answers with a straight left to the body. Garcia feints and goes to the body, but he’s having trouble setting Davis up. Davis fires a left to the body. Nice counter left by Garcia, Davis hits the body again and then fires a jab up top. Garcia can’t get out of the way of that left hand body shot. Garcia scores with a lead right. Left hand connects for Davis as he ducks in and out. Garcia lands a couple of short right hands as Davis ties him up.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Davis. Overall, 39-36 Davis.

Round 5: Tentative start to Round 5. Davis to the body. Garcia throws a jab, but Davis makes him pay with a counter left. Davis a constant threat with that hand. Garcia is in pursuit without throwing much of anything. Garcia jabs the body. Davis hits a left that has Garcia briefly shelling up. Another tie-up from Davis has both fighters awkwardly spinning before they’re broken up. Garcia goes to the body before the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Davis. Overall, 49-45 Davis.

Round 6: Davis leading Garcia around the ring with his footwork. Glancing left by Garcia, he backs up before quickly stepping back in with a right that hits Davis. That woke Davis up. Garcia aggressive with his jab now. Davis looks to regain control with his body work. Garcia narrowly misses a right hand with Davis circling. Garcia lands a right down the pipe. Another right scores for Garcia. Hard body shot by Davis. Uppercut to the body by Garcia.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Garcia. Overall, 58-55 Davis.