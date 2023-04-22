UFC Vegas 71 video: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ends in no-contest after brutal knockout

The fight between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon was declared a no contest at UFC Vegas 71 after an accidental clash of heads led to a brutal first-round knockout.

The sequence began as Green threw a looping left hand with Gordon ducking his head to counter with a punch of his own. Green’s head landed directly to the side of Gordon’s ear and temple, which sent him crashing down to the canvas.

Without realizing a headbutt caused the knockdown, Green followed up with a flurry of hammerfists that eventually finished Gordon, with the stoppage coming at 4:35 of the first round.

A clash of heads between Green and Gordon leads to a no contest. #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/UhLRbFn4oO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 23, 2023

Bobby Green reacts to his victory being overturned and ruled a no contest #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/tVdeGYhsWt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 23, 2023

It didn’t take long, however, for replays to show that it was the headbutt from Green that started the fight-ending sequence.

The Nevada Athletic Commission along with referee Keith Peterson reviewed the footage and determined that it was an accidental clash of heads, so the original call for a knockout was overturned, with the fight instead declared a no contest.

It was a disappointing end to what started out as a great fight between veteran lightweights, with both Green and Gordon landing some heavy shots in the first round.

Before either of them could really do much damage, the headbutt ended Gordon’s night and the right call was made for the no contest as the decision.

There’s always a chance these two could run it back in the future, but neither man will leave Las Vegas with a win or a loss after Saturday night’s unfortunate conclusion.