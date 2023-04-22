UFC Vegas 71 video: Christos Giagos faceplants Ricky Glenn with one-punch knockout in 95 seconds

Christos Giagos only needed a single punch to send Ricky Glenn crashing face-first to the canvas and end their fight at UFC Vegas 71.

Coming off two consecutive losses, Giagos felt the pressure to get the job done, but he showed improvement working under his new coaches at Kill Cliff MMA in Florida. From the first exchange, Giagos threw with fire, while Glenn always seemed to be a step behind and also kept his lead hand in front of him rather than staying back to play defense.

That backfired dramatically after Glenn moved forward with a combination and Giagos countered with a beautiful left hook. The punch clipped Glenn directly on the temple, and almost like he was a tree toppling over in the forest, he just slowly crashed to the canvas.

As soon as Glenn hit the ground, the referee rushed in to stop the fight, with the end coming at just 1:35 in the opening round.

“He’s never been knocked out before, I had to be the one to do it,” Giagos said. “I wanted to make sure I was in control the whole fight. Boom, there goes the dynamite.

“I was coming off two losses in a row. I fight anybody. I’m here to stay. I’ll fight whoever it is.”