Kingpyn video: AnEsonGib wins rematch with Austin McBroom due to odd stoppage

The rematch between AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom started off like a very competitive contest, but things changed in the third round and the bout ended in a bizarre way.

Revenge was on the mind for McBroom after he was dominated by Gib in their first meeting, and the former looked laser focused on his walk to the ring.

McBroom came out looking much more patient and balanced than he did in their first meeting. Gib was not able to get off a lot of his big offense early on as McBroom showed much better defensive movement. Gib landed a nice left hand at the end of the first, but it was a very competitive start.

The 33-year-old McBroom continued his measured strategy in the second, but became aggressive at points. Gib landed a big body shot, and McBroom answered with a flurry that stung his opponent towards the end of the second. The action picked up in the third as Gib turned the tide, landing a flurry, and a big body shot that badly hurt McBroom.

McBroom looked to be injured, and the referee started his count and McBroom couldn’t answer it, leading to a TKO stoppage for Gib who improves to 2-0 in the series.

Check out the video of the stoppage below.

REPEAT IT IS! @AnEsonGib stops Austin McBroom in the third! #KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! https://t.co/OZww4DqjYx pic.twitter.com/L2047awkfa — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) April 22, 2023

#Kingpyn Official Decision:@AnEsonGib def. Austin McBroom via TKO at 2:15 of round three!#KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! https://t.co/OZww4DqjYx pic.twitter.com/IkCOZFCDSt — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) April 22, 2023

The official time of the stoppage was 2:15 of the third round. According to the broadcast, McBroom’s corner said that the fighter suffered a broken ankle. Gib will move on in the tournament following another victory, and the next event will take place June 3 in Dublin.

Get full Kingpyn Boxing results below.

AnEsonGib def. Austin McBroom via TKO - Round 3, 2:15

Whindersson Nunes def. Filipek via TKO - Round 2, 1:59 | Watch highlights

Blueface def. Ed Matthews via TKO - Round 4, 1:59 | Watch highlights

Elle Brooke def. Ms. Danielka via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Jarvis def. Tom Zanetti via TKO (corner stoppage) - Round 3, 1:45

Jully Poca def. Danielle Helmsley via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

King Kenny def. My Mate Nate via TKO - Round 2, 0:32

6ar6ie6 def. Whitney Johns via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

Emily Brooke def. Amber O’Donnell via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)