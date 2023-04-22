Watch Whindersson Nunes vs. Filipek full fight video highlights from Saturday’s Kingpyn event, courtesy of Kingpyn Boxing.

Kingpyn Boxing: High Stakes took place April 22 at The OVO Arena in London, England. Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes vs. Filipek served as the five-round co-main event, and one of the quarterfinal matchups of the men’s bracket. The event streamed on Kingpyn TV.

Catch the highlights of the bout below.

Whindersson Nunes stops Filipek with a body shot! #KingPynQF pic.twitter.com/S2WZiUjxhM — NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) April 22, 2023