 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Whindersson Nunes vs. Filipek full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Watch Whindersson Nunes vs. Filipek full fight video highlights from Saturday’s Kingpyn event, courtesy of Kingpyn Boxing.

Kingpyn Boxing: High Stakes took place April 22 at The OVO Arena in London, England. Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes vs. Filipek served as the five-round co-main event, and one of the quarterfinal matchups of the men’s bracket. The event streamed on Kingpyn TV.

Catch the highlights of the bout below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting