Watch Whindersson Nunes vs. Filipek full fight video highlights from Saturday’s Kingpyn event, courtesy of Kingpyn Boxing.
Kingpyn Boxing: High Stakes took place April 22 at The OVO Arena in London, England. Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes vs. Filipek served as the five-round co-main event, and one of the quarterfinal matchups of the men’s bracket. The event streamed on Kingpyn TV.
Catch the highlights of the bout below.
RING WALKS!!! Whindersson and flipek!!!!! #kingpynboxing #KingpynLive #KingpynQF #KingpynTournament #kingpynsboxing #boxing #fighting #Whindersson #Flipek pic.twitter.com/9H4k2iXvFd— NBA (@xavair_m) April 22, 2023
ROUND 1!!! #kingpynboxing #KingpynLive #KingpynQF #KingpynTournament #kingpynsboxing #boxing #fighting #Whindersson #Flipek pic.twitter.com/o1e5PEBeFT— NBA (@xavair_m) April 22, 2023
‼️ Whindersson Nunes knocks Filipek down #Kingpyn #KingpynQF pic.twitter.com/MZ0QaGB9j0— Crossover Xtra (@CrossoverXtra) April 22, 2023
Whindersson Nunes stops Filipek with a body shot! #KingPynQF pic.twitter.com/S2WZiUjxhM— NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) April 22, 2023
WOW! @whindersson stops Filipek at the very end of round 2! #KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! https://t.co/OZww4DqjYx pic.twitter.com/5t6jdcMAaD— KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) April 22, 2023
