Blueface vs. Ed Matthews full fight video highlights

Watch Blueface vs. Ed Matthews full fight video highlights from Kingpyn Boxing’s High Stakes quarterfinal event, courtesy of Kingpyn Boxing and other outlets.

Kingpyn Boxing: High Stakes took place April 22 at The OVO Arena in London, England. Rapper Blueface and Ed Matthews battled in a five-round boxing match and served as a wildcard fight for the event, which saw multiple influencer tournaments begin. The event streamed on Kingpyn TV.

Watch the video highlights below.

