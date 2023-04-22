Watch Blueface vs. Ed Matthews full fight video highlights from Kingpyn Boxing’s High Stakes quarterfinal event, courtesy of Kingpyn Boxing and other outlets.

Kingpyn Boxing: High Stakes took place April 22 at The OVO Arena in London, England. Rapper Blueface and Ed Matthews battled in a five-round boxing match and served as a wildcard fight for the event, which saw multiple influencer tournaments begin. The event streamed on Kingpyn TV.

Watch the video highlights below.

NICE SHOT!@bluefacebleedem drops Ed Matthews in the second! #KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! https://t.co/OZww4DqjYx pic.twitter.com/AurEIUwnkm — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) April 22, 2023

IT'S ALL OVER! @bluefacebleedem stops Ed Matthews at the end of the fourth!#KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! https://t.co/OZww4DqjYx pic.twitter.com/V1YMNQ95Be — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) April 22, 2023