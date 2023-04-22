Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 71, courtesy of the UFC.
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes took place April 22 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Curtis Blaydes (17-4, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.
Catch the video highlights below.
SERGEI PAVLOVICH DOES IT AGAIN ANOTHER FIRST ROUND KO! #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/xwfCxf8u7M— UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023
Coming to cut down the competition @RazorBlaydes265 looking to assert his claim for a title shot at #UFCVegas71! pic.twitter.com/bCXqaDFXPd— UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023
Riding a 5 fight win streak, all by knockout @SPavlovich13 coming for one more at #UFCVegas71! pic.twitter.com/deTjCWLkAK— UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023
Touched up, time to throw down! #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/GPiANz2OyR— UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023
"Where's my belt?"@SPavlovich13 knows what he wants next after another KO victory #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/zaebvMF5sx— UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023
For more on Pavlovich vs. Blaydes, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.
Round 1: Here we go, y’all — main event time. Potentially gigantic stakes up for grabs tonight with Jon Jones openly pondering retirement after his next fight and no clear heavyweight contender next in line after Stipe Miocic. Here comes Curtis Blaydes with his classic “Mortal Kombat Theme Song” walkout. How can you not love it? Sergei Pavlovich strolls to the cage accompanied by Russian folk metal. Feels fitting. Marc Goddard is your third man in the cage. They touch ‘em up and we’re off.
Blaydes paws out his jab. Pavlovich unloads a few heavy shots — they’re blocked, but damn those thuds were loud. Blaydes finds a home with a straight counter of his own, and they’re trading now. This is a fire-fight. Blaydes goes high then low with his offense. Pavlovich catches Blaydes sleeping and briefly drops him with a right hand! Blaydes instantly retakes his feet, but Pavlovich staggers him again with a short punch! The Russian swarms and Blaydes just covers up. Blaydes needs to change up his strategy here.
Pavlovich storms forward with a flurry of punches — and that’s it! Blaydes is out! Another first-round knockout for Sergei Pavlovich.
Sergei Pavlovich def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO (punches) at 3:08 of Round 1
Loading comments...