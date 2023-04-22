Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 71, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes took place April 22 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) and Curtis Blaydes (17-4, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

SERGEI PAVLOVICH DOES IT AGAIN ANOTHER FIRST ROUND KO! #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/xwfCxf8u7M — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023

Coming to cut down the competition @RazorBlaydes265 looking to assert his claim for a title shot at #UFCVegas71! pic.twitter.com/bCXqaDFXPd — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023

Riding a 5 fight win streak, all by knockout @SPavlovich13 coming for one more at #UFCVegas71! pic.twitter.com/deTjCWLkAK — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023

"Where's my belt?"@SPavlovich13 knows what he wants next after another KO victory #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/zaebvMF5sx — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023

For more on Pavlovich vs. Blaydes, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.