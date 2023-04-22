Joanderson Brito vs. Khusein Askhabov set for UFC Vegas 76 in July

A featherweight clash is set for the UFC’s summer slate.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plan confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Joanderson Brito and Khusein Askhabov will take place at UFC Vegas 76 on July 1 at the APEX.

After dropping his octagon debut to Bill Algeo, Brito finished his next two opponents. Brito went on to face Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 53 in April 2022 and finished the longtime UFC veteran in the first round. “Tubarão” followed that performance up with a quick submission of Lucas Alexander at October’s UFC Vegas 62 event.

After beginning his pro career with 23 straight wins, Askhabov dropped a unanimous decision to Jamall Emmers at UFC Vegas 69 in February. The 28-year-old has 16 finishes as a pro as he looks for his first UFC win.

UFC Vegas 76 will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

