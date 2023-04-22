Video: Jake and Logan Paul mock Nate Diaz street fight altercation with ‘self-defense’ video

Jake Paul wasn’t going to miss a chance to take a shot at Nate Diaz.

The two are scheduled to box one another on Aug. 5, but Diaz is already back to making headlines as he was involved in not one, but two altercations Friday evening at a Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans. Diaz threw a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor during the event and then later choked a man unconscious in a street fight.

Paul, alongside his brother WWE Superstar Logan Paul, posted a video on Saturday making light of the situation and jokingly explaining how to survive a run-in with Diaz.

“Today, we’re going to be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets,” Jake says. “Now if you look anything like a Paul brother, keep your eyes peeled because the streets are hot.”

Watch the video below.

Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul RESPONSE.



Spread for safety!! pic.twitter.com/jh0jtJ2FP5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 22, 2023

In the clip, Jake plays the role of Diaz — including a shaky imitation of the former UFC star — while Logan works to defend himself against a choke, utilizing a snorkel to stay conscious before escaping the situation.

Jake Paul looks to rebound from a recent loss to Tommy Fury when he boxes Diaz at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Aug. 5.