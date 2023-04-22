 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Nate Diaz chokes man unconscious during street fight; Conor McGregor reacts

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Nate Diaz had himself quite a night at Misfits Boxing 6.

After starting a scuffle with reality TV star Chase DeMoor by throwing a water bottle at him during the event, Diaz ended someone else’s night quickly and coldly on the street after the event in New Orleans.

In the video below, the man walks up to Diaz who locks in a chokehold, hits him with a knee, and drops him on the ground after putting him to sleep.

Diaz was in town because his teammate Chris Avila was competing at the event. Avila easily won an unanimous decision victory over Paul Bamba.

Conor McGregor had this to say about the incident.

UFC President Dana White also watched the video.

Diaz is expected to make his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul on Aug. 6 in Dallas. It will be his first massive fight since his UFC departure as a free agent. He defeated Tony Ferguson in his last trip to the Octagon at UFC 279 via a guillotine choke this past September.

