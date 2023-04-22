Liz Carmouche defends flyweight title after tough test at Bellator 294

Liz Carmouche didn’t have to put her Bellator flyweight title on the line Friday night, and in the end, it didn’t cost her anyway.

Carmouche overcame a tough first three rounds to find the finish, catching DeAnna Bennett in an arm-triangle choke at the 4:29 mark of Round 4 in the main event in Bellator 294.

Bennett didn’t have a chance to win the Bellator flyweight title after missing weight by 1.2 pounds Thursday afternoon.

Also on the main card, Sara McMann made her Bellator debut and overwhelmed Arlene Blencowe en route to an unanimous decision victory (29-27, 30-26, 30-27).

Danny Sabatello also bounced back from his loss to Raufeon Stots with an impressive win over Marcos Breno. Sabatello defeated Breno via a rear-naked choke submission at the 4:10 mark in the second round.

Check out the rest of the Bellator 294 results below.

Main Card

Liz Carmouche def. DeAnna Bennett via sub (arm triangle) (R4, 4:29)

Tim Johnson def. Said Sowma via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Sara McMann def. Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Danny Sabatello def. Marcos Breno via sub (RNC) (R2, 4:10)

Levan Chokheli def. Michael Lombardo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Preliminary Card

Killys Mota def. Ken Cross via submission (RNC) (R2, 2:14)

Tyrell Fortune def. Sergey Bilostenniy via DQ (illegal blows to back of head) (R1, 3:26)

Cris Lencioni def. Blake Smith via sub (inverted triangle) (R2, 3:39)

Sharaf Davlatmurodov def. Anthony Adams via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)