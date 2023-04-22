Watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia live stream online on MMA Fighting for the Davis vs. Garcia preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, a 10-round fight at middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Jose Sanchez Charles, a 10-round fight at super welterweight

In the Davis vs. Garcia main event, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis takes on former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia in a blockbuster bout. It will be a catchweight contest in front of a packed house at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The main card airs live on DAZN and PPV.com at 8 p.m. ET.