Watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia live stream online on MMA Fighting for the Davis vs. Garcia preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, a 10-round fight at middleweight
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Jose Sanchez Charles, a 10-round fight at super welterweight
In the Davis vs. Garcia main event, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis takes on former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia in a blockbuster bout. It will be a catchweight contest in front of a packed house at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
