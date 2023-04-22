 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia live stream online

Watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia live stream online on MMA Fighting for the Davis vs. Garcia preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, a 10-round fight at middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Jose Sanchez Charles, a 10-round fight at super welterweight

In the Davis vs. Garcia main event, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis takes on former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia in a blockbuster bout. It will be a catchweight contest in front of a packed house at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The main card airs live on DAZN and PPV.com at 8 p.m. ET.

