Kingpyn Results: AnEsonGib vs. McBroom 2

MMA Fighting has Kingpyn results for the AnEsonGib vs. McBroom 2 fight card Saturday at The OVO Arena in London.

The rematch between AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom will cap off the quarterfinal matchups of the men’s High Stakes tournament. In their first meeting, AnEsonGib dominated McBroom, knocking his opponent down five times en route to a fourth-round knockout this past September.

The men’s bracket will also include Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes facing Filip Marcinek.

A women’s High Stakes tournament will also kick off at the event, which includes undefeated influencer boxer Elle Brooke taking on the debuting Ms. Danielka.

In addition, rapper Blueface faces Ed Matthews in a wildcard fight.

Check out Kingpyn results below.

Main card (Kingpyn PPV at 1 p.m. ET)

AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom

Blueface vs. Ed Matthews

Whindersson Nunes vs. Filip Marcinek

My Mate Nate vs. King Kenny

Jarvis vs. Tom Zanetti

Elle Brooke vs. Ms. Danielka

Whitney Johns vs. 6ar6ie6

Danielle Helmsley vs. Jully Poca

Emily Brooke vs. Amber O’Donnell