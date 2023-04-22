Watch the Bellator 295 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 7:55 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales

Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga

Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen

Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

In the Bellator 295 main event, Raufeon Stots defends his Bellator interim bantamweight title against Patchy Mix in the final of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.