Watch the Bellator 295 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 7:55 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales
Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards
Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz
Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras
Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
In the Bellator 295 main event, Raufeon Stots defends his Bellator interim bantamweight title against Patchy Mix in the final of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.
