 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bellator 295 live stream online

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras at Bellator 295
Davion Franklin and Kasim Aras will clash on the Bellator 295 prelims Saturday.
Lucas Noonan, Bellator

Watch the Bellator 295 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 7:55 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales

Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga

Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen

Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

In the Bellator 295 main event, Raufeon Stots defends his Bellator interim bantamweight title against Patchy Mix in the final of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting