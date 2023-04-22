UFC Vegas 71 Results: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 71 results for the Pavlovich vs. Blaydes fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes will clash in a pivotal heavyweight contest. Pavlovich has won five straight fights, while Blaydes has won four of his past five fights.

Middleweights Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva will square off in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 71 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos

Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson

Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont

Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa

Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis

Brady Hiestand vs. Batgerel Danaa