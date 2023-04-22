Bellator 295 Results: Stots vs. Mix

MMA Fighting has Bellator 295 results for the Stots vs. Mix event and more from Saturday’s action at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In the main event, Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots takes on Patchy Mix in the five-round, $1 million finale of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.
Former Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane fights Kana Watanabe in the co-main event.
Get the Bellator 295 results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 11 p.m. ET)
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe
Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 7:55 p.m. ET)
Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales
Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards
Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz
Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras
