Bellator 295 Results: Stots vs. Mix

MMA Fighting has Bellator 295 results for the Stots vs. Mix event and more from Saturday’s action at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the main event, Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots takes on Patchy Mix in the five-round, $1 million finale of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.

Former Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane fights Kana Watanabe in the co-main event.

Get the Bellator 295 results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 11 p.m. ET)

Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe

Aaron Pico vs. James Gonzalez

Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 7:55 p.m. ET)

Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzales

Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga

Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

Ilara Joanne vs. Bruna Ellen

Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri