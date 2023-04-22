Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The Davis vs. Garcia start time and TV schedule for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night.

This post will help explain the Davis vs. Garcia fight card and at which time the headliners are expected to make their ring walks.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and features a four-bout card headlined by the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia blockbuster showdown on DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view. The Davis vs. Garcia ring walks are expected to take place approximately around 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Davis vs. Garcia fight card is as follows:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia — 136-pound catchweight bout

David Morrell Jr. (c) vs. Yamiguchi Falcao — for the WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev — super middleweight bout

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado — middleweight bout

Davis is currently the WBA lightweight champion, while Garcia is the former WBC interim lightweight champion — a title he never lost in the ring. Both fighters are undefeated as professionals, with Davis sporting a 28-0 (26 KOs) record and Garcia at 23-0 (19 KOs). Davis is a -265 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.