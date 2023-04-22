 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Sergei beats Jon Jones’: Pros react to Sergei Pavlovich’s quick knockout of Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 71

By Jose Youngs
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich v Blaydes Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

When Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich made their way to the octagon, fight fans expected to witness the crowning of the next heavyweight contender.

Blaydes looked to extend his win streak to four straight, which included stoppage wins over Tom Aspinall and Chris Daukaus, as well a dominant decision over Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

For Pavlovich, he hoped to pick up his sixth straight win inside the octagon. Entering his contest against Blaydes, the Russian had rattled off first-round knockouts over Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Maurice Greene, and Marcelo Golm.

Right out of the gate, both men started chucking and landing bombs. With chaos erupting, it was Pavlovich’s hellacious right uppercut that put Blaydes down for the count. Check how Pavlovich’s fellow fighters reacted to his violent victory inside the UFC APEX below.

