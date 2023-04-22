‘Bring back headbutts!’: Pros react to brutal Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon no-contest at UFC Vegas 71

Fight fans tuning into the lightweight fight between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71 expected fireworks from the two durable pugilists.

So when Green dropped and swarmed on a reeling Gordon late into the opening frame, it was most certainly an exciting development. After a few thudding blows to his dazed opponent, the referee jumped in wave Green off. But while the veteran celebrated his win, replays clearly showed he blasted Gordon with an accidental headbutt. After emotions calmed down, the referee rightfully declared the bout a No Contest due to the illegal strike.

Check out below how Green and Gordon’s fellow fighters reacted to the chaos surrounding their bout at UFC Vegas 71.

I think that was a headbutt for the knockdown then the follow up punches. Unfortunate for both guys. Gotta be a no contest #UFCVegas71 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 23, 2023

100% gotta run it back. That was a raging headbutt. Not intentional but it happened. https://t.co/RyLdEKcxKf — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 23, 2023

Great call run it back that was gonna be a great fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 23, 2023

Oh so we suddenly give a fuck about headbutts now... — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 23, 2023

Correct call thankfully in that fight…. Buuuut that reminds me how we need to bring back head butts! Bare knuckle. No rounds. Knees to head on ground. Head butts legal. No cage, ropes or walls or anything. Need to start an Immortal FC and do this! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 23, 2023

NO CONTEST!!! THATS A HEADBUTT @ufc — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) April 23, 2023

Bobby would dance for a no contest. — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 23, 2023

Why you dancing dawg head butt smh — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 23, 2023

Flying headbutt KO — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) April 23, 2023

Clearly an intentional headbutt! #UFCVegas71 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) April 23, 2023