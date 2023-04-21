Video: Nate Diaz sets off melee after throwing water bottle at reality TV star

Nate Diaz and water bottles continue to be the perfect match.

The former UFC superstar nearly set off a melee Friday night at Misfits Boxing 6 after hurling a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor.

Watch video of the exchange below.

Diaz was seated ringside to watch his longtime teammate Chris Avila score a one-sided unanimous decision over Paul Bamba in the night’s co-main event. Play-by-play announcer Todd Grisham announced later in the broadcast that Diaz was removed from the building.

Diaz is no stranger to throwing water bottles, of course. The Stockton native memorably set off a wild scene by throwing water bottles at Conor McGregor at the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference ahead of their blockbuster rematch. In a similar incident, Diaz set off a backstage skirmish in October between his team and members of Jake Paul’s team ahead of Paul’s fight against Anderson Silva. Diaz is now set to fight Paul on August 5 in Dallas.

For DeMoor, it was the second outlandish situation of the night, as the star of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match was disqualified from his own preliminary card fight against Stevie Knight just hours earlier after unloading a barrage of punches to the head of his already knocked out foe, which ignited an in-ring brawl between the two teams.

Check out full Misfits Boxing 6 results here.