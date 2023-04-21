Bellator 294 video: Sergey Bilostenniy disqualified after badly hurting Tyrell Fortune with illegal blows

Tyrell Fortune moved into a tie for the most wins in Bellator heavyweight history on Friday night, but likely not in the way he expected.

Fortune won via disqualification on the undercard of Bellator 294 after enduring a maelstrom of illegal blows to the back of the head from promotional newcomer Sergey Bilostenniy. The offending sequence began late in the first round when Bilostenniy dropped Fortune to the floor with a brutal elbow to his head as Fortune worked for a single-leg takedown. From there, Bilostenniy unloaded a relentless series of punches and elbows to the back of Fortune’s head before referee Chris West mercifully stopped the contest.

Fortune stayed down on the mat for several minutes after the stoppage.

Watch the entire sequence below, starting around the 51:15 mark.

The official time of the stoppage came at 3:26 of Round 1.

Fortune (13-3, 1 NC) has now won 13 of his 17 bouts under the Bellator umbrella.

Bilostenniy (10-3) snaps a five-fight win streak with the disqualification loss.

