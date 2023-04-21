Video: Chase DeMoor disqualified after repeatedly punching downed opponent in outrageous scene at Misfits Boxing 6

Stevie Knight may have gotten a win over Chase DeMoor on Friday night at Misfits Boxing 6, but it certainly wasn’t the way in which he drew it up.

A popular YouTube personality, Knight earned a victory over DeMoor via disqualification after the Netflix reality TV star unloaded a salvo of late punches that ignited an in-ring brawl. In an outrageous scene, DeMoor knocked out Knight with a combination then continued to crack him with at least five punches to the downed fighter’s head. DeMoor then celebrated as furious members of Knight’s team rushed into the ring.

Watch video of the ridiculous scene below.

CHAOS after Chase DeMoor knocked out Stevie Knight #JMXBell



DeMoor, who starred in season two of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle and season one of the streaming service’s Perfect Match, dropped to 0-2 as a professional boxer with the loss.

Knight moved to 1-0 as a professional boxer with the disqualification win.

