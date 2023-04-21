Ray Borg retires from MMA following latest weight miss, Bellator release

Ray Borg has decided to call it a career.

Borg, 29, announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Friday following the botched weight cut that ultimately led to his Bellator release.

“Things did not go as planned this weekend and I will not be fighting,” Borg wrote on Facebook. “I made promise to myself that if another incident like this ever happened I would retire. So going forward I am officially out of the game and hanging it up.

“I just want to formally apologize to those I have let down and thank those that have been by my side throughout these crazy years. I am on a different journey in life now and I appreciate and love you all for always being team borg.”

A one-time UFC title challenger, Borg was expected to make his Bellator debut on Saturday in a flyweight bout against former Bellator champion Kyoji Horiguchi, however that matchup was cancelled on Friday due to Borg’s latest struggles on the scale. Borg was subsequently released not only from his Bellator contract, but also publicly dropped by his longtime management team Dominance MMA.

Borg (16-5) is no stranger to weigh-in controversy. According to Tapology, the New Mexico native suffered at least 17 fight cancellations over the course of his 11-year MMA career, many of which were weight-related. Borg’s UFC career ended under similar circumstances in 2020 due to his struggles on the scale.

Borg had won three consecutive bouts at bantamweight prior to his scheduled return to flyweight against Horiguchi at Bellator 285.

“The Tazmexican Devil” exits MMA holding notable wins over UFC and Bellator veterans Jussier Formiga, Louis Smolka, Rogerio Bontorin, and Ricky Bandejas. His best run came from 2014-17 when he won five out of six bouts to earn a shot at the UFC flyweight title against then-champion Demetrious Johnson, which he lost via fifth-round flying armbar.