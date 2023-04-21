Davis vs. Garcia weigh-in results: Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia both make weight

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are set for the biggest boxing fight of the year.

Davis (135.1 pounds) and Garcia (135.5 pounds) both hit the mark for their 136-pound catchweight bout in front of a massive crowd in Las Vegas on Friday evening.

“I’m just ready to eat. I’m focused and I don’t have much to say. My focus now is on Gervonta Davis. I’m just ready to destroy him,” said Garcia.

“Punishment. Knockout. It’s going to be crazy. Don’t get no popcorn or no drink. Make sure you’re focused on the fight because it’s going to be an incredible fight,” Davis said.

Gervonta Davis (26-0) has recorded knockouts in four of his past five fights. He defeated Hector Garcia via knockout (corner stoppage) in the eighth round of his last trip to the ring this past January.

Ryan Garcia (23-0) has also reeled off four knockouts in his past five fights, including a sixth-round KO of Javier Fortuna this past July in his last outing.

Check out Davis vs. Garcia weigh-in results below.

Main card (DAZN/PPV.com at 8 p.m. ET)

Gervonta Davis (135.1) vs. Ryan Garcia (135.5) — 136-pound catchweight bout

David Morrell Jr. (167.75) vs. Yamiguchi Falcao (166.4) — for the WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado (167.3) vs. Bektemir Melikuziev (167.3) — super middleweight bout

Elijah Garcia (159.2) vs. Kevin Salgado (159.3) — middleweight bout

Prelims (Showtime YouTube at 6 p.m. ET)

Elias Espadas (158.9) vs. Fiodor Czerkaszyn (159.1)

Jose Sanchez Charles (154.3) vs. Vito Mielnicki Jr. (153.1)