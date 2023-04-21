UFC heavyweight Juan Espino announces retirement: ‘The injuries don’t leave me any other choice’

Juan Espino has decided to hang up the gloves after a slew of injuries.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the UFC heavyweight announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. The winner of season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter competed in the octagon just three times since winning on a contract on the reality show in 2018, and ending his career with a 10-2 record.

“An incredible journey to get to be among the best fighters in the world and I did it, maybe it wasn’t the way I wanted it to be, but the injuries don’t leave me any other choice,” Espino said of his retirement. “I want to thank all [of] the people who supported me in this adventure, to UFC for giving me the opportunity and to all the sponsors who helped me, the coaches, training partners, teams, etc.”

Espino captured the season title with a first-round submission win over Justin Frazier at the TUF 28 Finale in November 2018. “El Guapo” didn’t fight again until September 2020, where he submitted Jeff Hughes at UFC 253, before losing his final bout to Alexadr Romanov via technical decision at UFC Vegas 24 in April 2021.