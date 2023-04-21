UFC Vegas 71 & Bellator 295 preview show: Does Bellator have the best MMA fight of the weekend?

With so much action scheduled for this weekend in the combat sports world, Bellator may be bringing the weekend’s best fight to the table as they crown a grand prix winner in the bantamweight division.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon discuss Saturday’s Bellator 295 main event between interim champion Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix, along with the heavyweight main event of UFC Vegas 71 between Curtis Blaydes and the surging Sergei Pavlovich.

Additionally, they discuss Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg being scratched from Bellator 295, the women’s flyweight title situation with DeAnna Bennett missing weight ahead of her challenging Liz Carmouche at Bellator 294, other notable bouts from Saturday’s cards, the buzz in Las Vegas for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 71 and Bellator 295 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.