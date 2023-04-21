Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg scratched from Bellator 295 lineup

The Bellator debut of Ray Borg will have to wait as it will no longer be happening this weekend.

Promotional officials announced on Friday that Borg’s scheduled flyweight matchup with former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi has been scratched from Saturday’s Bellator 295 event in Hawaii.

A Bellator official tells MMA Fighting that the scratch was due to weight management issues on Borg’s side. The one-time UFC title challenger has had problems making the flyweight limit in the past, and his most recent four bouts had taken place at bantamweight. Borg signed with the promotion after winning three straight decisions competing for Eagle FC and UAE Warriors

With the change, the 165-pound catchweight bout between Yancy Medeiros and Charlie Leary will bump up to the main card

A scheduled 148-pound catchweight bout between Weber Almeida and Keoni digs was also announced as being removed from the card prior to the start of weigh-ins. The event moves forward with 11 fights.

Bellator 295 is headlined by the bantamweight grand prix finale between interim champ Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix.

See the official Bellator 295 weigh-in results here.

Main Card (Showtime, 11 p.m. ET)

Raufeon Stots (134.2) vs. Patchy Mix (135)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. Kana Watanabe (125.6)

Aaron Pico (145.6) vs. James Gonzalez (145.8)

Yancy Medeiros (162.4) vs. Charlie Leary (164.2) — 165-pound catchweight bout

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 7:55 p.m. ET)

Mads Burnell (144.4) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.6)

Kai Kamaka III (145.4) vs. Adli Edwards (145.6)

Sumiko Inaba (124.4) vs. Veta Arteaga (125.8)

Bobby King (155.4) vs. Aalon Cruz (156)

Davion Franklin (259.2) vs. Kasim Aras (251.8)

Ilara Joanne (125.4) vs. Bruna Ellen (125.6)

Alexey Shurkevich (170.8) vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (169)